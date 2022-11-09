Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,933 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV traded up $11.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.03.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

