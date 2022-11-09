Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Q2 Trading Down 0.8 %

About Q2

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 10,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.