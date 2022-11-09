Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,848 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 76.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 92.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 3,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $681,037.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,935 shares of company stock worth $1,797,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

