Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 6,437 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Timken worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. 5,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,412. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

