STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 378,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,054. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

