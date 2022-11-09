Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQSP. JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,233 shares of company stock worth $2,337,389. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $399,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

