Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 169,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,844. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

