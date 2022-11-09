Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 414,023 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

