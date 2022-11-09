Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.