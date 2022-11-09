Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

