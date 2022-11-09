SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Up 0.6%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.61. 23,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 90,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,702.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,155,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

