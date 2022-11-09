SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $130.46.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.