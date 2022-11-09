SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $130.40.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

