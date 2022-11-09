SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Stock Position Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VLU stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $125.88 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38.

