SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $101,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 118,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,196. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

