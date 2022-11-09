SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 94,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

