SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

