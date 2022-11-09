SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.57. The stock had a trading volume of 147,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

