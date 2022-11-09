SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $331.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

