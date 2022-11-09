Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDE. CIBC raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE SDE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.53.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900. Insiders sold a total of 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540 in the last quarter.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

