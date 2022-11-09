South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 1.3% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
