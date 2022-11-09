Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $176.26 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $176.26 million and $22.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,214.66 or 1.00141955 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008918 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00049981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00040194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00235341 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00839793 USD and is up 19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.