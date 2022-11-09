Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 6229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
