Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 17,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

