Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Increased to €135.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €125.00 ($125.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Solvay from €108.00 ($108.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Solvay from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solvay from €98.00 ($98.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of OTC SLVYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

