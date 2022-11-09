Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. 94,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

