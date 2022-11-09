Solidarilty Wealth LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 278,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 224,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

