Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 9,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 308,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

