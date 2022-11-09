Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 48,437 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SOFI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,916,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

