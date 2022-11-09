Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 182,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

