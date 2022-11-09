Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 659.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,691 shares of company stock valued at $43,665,206 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.96. 276,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

