Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys 321 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,865.46. 14,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,801.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,463.79.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.