Solidarilty Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. 167,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $261.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

