Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.98. Snap One shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Snap One Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the second quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Snap One by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
