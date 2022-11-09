Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.98. Snap One shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the second quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Snap One by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

