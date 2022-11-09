Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.32 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $125.32 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,680,058,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,680,062,651 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

