Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £49,600.98 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Richard Howes acquired 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($18.41) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($57,111.09).
Smiths Group Stock Up 4.4 %
LON SMIN traded up GBX 67.57 ($0.78) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,619.07 ($18.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,322,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Smiths Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($15.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,642 ($18.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,526.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 53,633.33.
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 27.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,276.67%.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
