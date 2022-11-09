Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.60) to GBX 1,243 ($14.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.62) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($17.73) to GBX 1,400 ($16.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.22).

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,037.50 ($11.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.60 ($15.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,117.35.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($3,860.91).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

