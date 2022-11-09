Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.07. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

