Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

