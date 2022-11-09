Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.76

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 70844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

