Sierra Wireless (SW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$239.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.07 million.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$39.22 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$17.17 and a 1-year high of C$42.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

