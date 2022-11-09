Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 20,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,402,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 282,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

