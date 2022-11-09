Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 144.44% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 462,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.29. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

