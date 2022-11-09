Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
