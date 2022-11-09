SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,160 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.