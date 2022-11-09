Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on K. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 757,740 shares of company stock worth $55,529,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.