Scotiabank Boosts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$13.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARR. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$250.82 million and a PE ratio of -54.68. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

