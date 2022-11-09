Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 65,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

