Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

