SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
