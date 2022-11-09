SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 265,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

