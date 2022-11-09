Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.48. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

